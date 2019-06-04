Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are seen here in Buckingham Palace in London on June 3, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s official state visit to the U.K. kicked off on Monday as Queen Elizabeth II greeted him at Buckingham Palace while his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump﻿, and her husband, Jared Kushner, watched from a palace window.

All seemed sufficiently run-of-the-mill until a photograph of Jared and Ivanka gazing out from a Buckingham Palace window began circulating on Twitter. The resulting photograph was cinematic, to say the least, with Twitter users comparing it to scenes from horror films and their nightmares.

Several users saw resemblances between the photograph and “The Shining,” referring to Ivanka and Jared as rebooted versions of the infamous twins.