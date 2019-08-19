Liberals And Conservatives Not Pleased With British Release Of "Jihadi Jack"

Michael Bell/THE CANADIAN PRESS Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, shown here on Aug. 14, 2019 says Letts should remain locked up.

OTTAWA — Neither the governing Liberals nor the Opposition Conservatives expressed enthusiasm Monday for trying to secure the release of the overseas prisoner dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the British media. Questions once again emerged about the fate of Jack Letts, the British-Canadian man held in a Kurdish jail in Syria, following word that London recently revoked his citizenship. Letts’ father John has said his son, who still holds Canadian citizenship, went to Syria to help create a peaceful Muslim state and was never involved in violence perpetrated by the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images John Letts and Sally Lane, the parents of Jack Letts, arrive at the Old Bailey, London.

According to John Letts, the Kurds expressed willingness last year to hand his son over to Canadian authorities. He has also said Global Affairs Canada told the family for months that it was working to get their son released but that the department then decided it was too dangerous. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Letts should remain locked up. “Jihadi Jack is in prison now and that is where he should stay,” Scheer said Monday in a statement. “A Conservative government under my leadership will not lift a finger to bring him back to Canada.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to explain to Canadians “why he and his government worked so hard to bring him here,” Scheer added.

Terrorism knows no borders, so countries need to work together to keep each other safe. Federal government's statement on Jack Letts

Asked Monday if he would welcome Letts to Canada, Trudeau would only say it is a crime to travel internationally with the aim of supporting terrorism. “And that is a crime that we will continue to make all attempts to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. That is the message we have for Canadians and for anyone involved.” The Canadian government expressed disappointment Sunday that the United Kingdom had moved to “off-load their responsibilities” by stripping Letts’ British citizenship. “Terrorism knows no borders, so countries need to work together to keep each other safe,” the federal statement said.

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images Trudeau speaks during the Canada-EU Summit in Montreal on July 18, 2019.

“Investigating, arresting, charging and prosecuting any Canadian involved in terrorism or violent extremism is our primary objective. They must be held accountable for their actions.” The government added that while it is aware of Canadian citizens detained in Syria, there is no legal obligation to facilitate their return. “We will not expose our consular officials to undue risk in this dangerous part of the world.” In June, Trudeau expressed confidence in the RCMP to investigate Canadians who travelled to fight alongside extremists in Iraq and Syria. He said the Mounties and intelligence agencies in Canada and abroad face the difficult challenge of presenting the information they gather in court as evidence of crimes. Watch: Father of Jack Letts says his son is not a terrorist. Story continues below.