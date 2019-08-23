DORCHESTER, N.B. — Police in New Brunswick are looking for a convicted murderer from Dorchester Penitentiary who failed to return to a minimum-security unit after he was granted an unescorted temporary absence. The Correctional Service of Canada says 66-year-old Jack Woods is serving an indeterminate sentence for manslaughter and second-degree murder. The agency says Woods was staying at a community-based residential facility in Moncton when he left and didn’t come back Thursday.

Woods stands 5-7, weighs 223 pounds and has a fair complexion, blue eyes, brown hair and is missing both of his little fingers. He also has a leopard tattoo on his right upper arm and skull tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and the RCMP have been called in. Dan Melanson with the Dorchester Penitentiary said Friday that Woods was serving a life sentence, but could not confirm when his sentence was classified as indeterminate. Melanson said an offender with a life sentence can be deemed indeterminate after demonstrating progress, but said people should still be cautious. “Is he dangerous? I don’t know,” Melanson said. “Possibly (with) the rehabilitation that we gave him over the years, maybe he’s not, but then again, he’s done it once.”

Wikimedia/Verne Equinox Police are looking for a murderer who didn't return to Dorchester Penitentiary, seen here.