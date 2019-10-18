Singh Sorry For Saying New Democrats 'Don’t Respect Conservatives'

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN via Getty Images NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh looks on while mainstreeting in the Montreal riding of Hochelaga on Oct. 16, 2019.

OTTAWA — Jagmeet Singh apologized before he interrupted a reporter Friday to atone for a comment he made a day earlier, stating New Democrats “don’t respect Conservatives.” The NDP leader made the flippant remark during a campaign stop Welland, Ont., Thursday. Asked if he would respect a hypothetical Conservative majority, Singh responded, laughing: “We don’t respect Conservatives, no.” Singh bought up the comment again to a crowd of supporters in Port Alberni, B.C., saying he felt “really bad” about it. “I believe that we need to build a country where we welcome everybody, we respect everybody, and I feel bad about what I said,” he said, holding an eagle feather in one hand and a microphone in the other. Watch: Singh urges voters to ignore Liberal warnings about voting for NDP. Story continues below.

He tried to offer an explanation. Conservatives cut services, Singh explained, calling such decision-making hurtful and wrong. “We’re going to have differences of opinions. I want to make it clear: Our whole movement has been about making sure people feel welcome, they feel accepted and people should be accepted no matter what their political views are.” Singh’s remark came up during a Conservative Party campaign stop in Fredericton. Leader Andrew Scheer said he respects all Canadians after he was asked if he respects NDP supporters. “I can disagree with people without insulting them. And I’ve even had members of my own family run for the NDP — and I still certainly respect them,” he said, referencing his brother-in-law Steve Ryan, who ran two unsuccessful campaigns with the Saskatchewan NDP. “And we still have lots of great conversations around the dinner table.”