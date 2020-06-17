Justin Tang/CP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh rises in the House of Commons on June 17, 2020.

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was tossed out of the House of Commons chamber Wednesday after refusing to apologize for calling a Bloc Québécois MP a “racist.” The exchange happened after Singh asked the House for unanimous consent to support a motion to review the budget of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the use of force by Mounties, noting “several Indigenous people have died at the hands of the RCMP in recent months.” Singh’s motion, which called on the House to recognize “that there is systemic racism in the RCMP,” did not receive unanimous consent, with at least one MP in the chamber saying no. Watch: Singh refuses to apologize for calling Bloc MP a ‘racist’

Shortly after, Bloc MP Claude DeBellefeuille stood up on a point of order to draw attention to the NDP leader for “insulting” her colleague, Bloc House Leader Alain Therrien. “I do not believe that a leader of a party can, here, treat another member of this House, call them racist, because we don’t approve the motion that was just moved,” DeBellefeuille said, later calling the behaviour unparliamentary. Assistant Deputy Speaker Carol Hughes then asked if Singh would like to intervene. “It’s true,” Singh said in French. “I called him a racist and I believe that’s so.” Hughes, a member of the NDP caucus, asked Singh to apologize. “I will not,” Singh responded.