Singh Pledges To Build A Hospital Even Though Feds Can’t Do That

OTTAWA — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledged to alleviate a burgeoning health care “crisis” in Brampton, Ont., by pledging to build a new hospital, despite the province being responsible for such decisions.

“We commit to building a new hospital in Brampton. We will support the funding for this hospital,” he said.

Singh made the announcement in the Ontario riding Thursday on a roadside near a local hospital. But working with Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford could be a challenge should the NDP form government, he conceded.

“It’s going to be difficult to work with a Conservative premier who has not made health care a priority, and instead has been cutting services,” the NDP leader said before expressing confidence that enough cash could get Ford’s attention.

“But if we show the courage, we show the conviction, we show that we’re ready — and we’ve got money available on the table to make this a reality — I can’t see why a premier would say no to that, especially when the people need it so desperately.”

