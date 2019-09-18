Rebecca Cook/Reuters NDP leader Jagmeet Singh launches his election campaign at the Goodwill Centre in London, Ont., on Spet. 11, 2019.

OTTAWA — It was an opening to talk about a painful memory on the campaign trail. New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh hosted a town hall in Sudbury, Ont. Tuesday when the microphone was handed to a man in the audience who wanted to hear more about the party’s plan to address the deadly opioid epidemic and drug addiction. “Our young people are dying and we’re a wealthy country,” the man said in French. “There’s no reason that should happen in Canada.” Singh took a small bow toward the man and thanked him for the “beautiful” question. He said the current approach to addressing drug addiction in the criminal justice system isn’t working. “They don’t need to be put in jail, they need rehab. And so that’s what our response is going to be.” Watch: Peterborough-Kawartha voters might know who will win the 2019 federal election

The NDP leader shared an anecdote about his dad, a doctor whose alcoholism wreaked damage on the personal and professional relationships around him. “I remember my dad, he was living with an addiction, and it was pretty horrible,” he said. “He lost a lot of weight at the end of the addiction. He couldn’t eat anymore. He went from 180 pounds, strong guy, to 100 pounds,” Singh continued. “I remember lifting him in my arms and he felt like a little kid. And when your dad feels like a kid like that, it’s just heartbreaking.” It’s a personal story that the federal leader has previously shared in his memoir “Love & Courage” published earlier this year. Singh goes into more detail in the book, disclosing that he took up martial arts to protect his mother and siblings from his bellicose father. Singh wrote about the 2007 incident as a “memory I’d rather forget.” Estranged from his family and living on his own in an apartment in Windsor, Ont., Singh’s father was “skin and bones” when his son and wife visited him one day. His body had been weakened by disease and neglect. “This was rock bottom. It had to be. I prayed it was,” Singh wrote in the book.

Chris Young/CP Jagmeet Singh (right) sits with his mother Harmeet Kaur (centre) and father Jagtaran Singh (left) attendees arrive hear the first ballot in the NDP leadership race in Toronto on Oct. 1, 2017.

Standing in the Steelworkers’ Union Hall Tuesday, the NDP leader told the crowd that his family didn’t have access to private insurance but lucked out by claiming a space at a publicly funded rehab centre. The treatment saved his dad’s life, Singh said. “That’s why I believe passionately that every single person in our country should have access to the care they need.” The NDP leader did not divulge details of the party’s plan to address drug addiction and the opioid crisis. But a platform released earlier this year outlines the shape of what the policy will be, beginning with declaring opioid-related overdoses as a public health emergency. It also includes a promise that an NDP government would work with the provinces and territories to support overdose prevention sites, “end the criminalization and stigma of drug addiction,” and to expand addiction treatment services. The platform also suggested tougher action with drug manufacturers linked to the addiction epidemic, pledging to launch an investigation into the role drug companies play and to seek “meaningful financial compensation from them for the public costs of this crisis.” Singh has yet to reveal additional details on what compensation will look like. Crisis impacting average Canada’s life expectancy More than 11,500 people have died from opioid-related deaths between January 2016 and December 2018, according to Health Canada. The number of deaths has become so high that Statistics Canada noticed. Average life expectancy has stopped growing for the first time in 40 years, in part because of the crisis. Last year, Health Canada stated 94 per cent of apparent opioid-related deaths were accidental. Fentanyl or fentanyl analogues have been linked to 73 per cent of deaths. It’s been a week since the launch of the federal election campaign and leaders of the three major parties have yet to announce official policy pledges to address the opioid epidemic. Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor told HuffPost Canada in May that the opioid crisis continues to be a priority file. Grassroots Liberal supporters overwhelmingly supported a resolution at the party’s 2018 convention to decriminalize drugs as a way to end the stigma surrounding addiction.

Justin Tang/CP Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on July 22, 2019.