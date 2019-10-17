Nathan Denette/CP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath speaks to supporters at the Blue Star diner during a campaign stop in Welland Ont., on Oct. 17, 2019.

WELLAND, Ont. — The billions of dollars the federal government transfers to provinces for health care gives it leverage that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he’d use to push for better local services. Singh told the Winnipeg Free Press he would push for a particular emergency room in that city to be re-opened, and he kicked off his campaign by promising to get a new hospital built in Brampton, Ont. But health care is a provincial responsibility and decisions about hospital operations and services are made by provincial governments, not federal leaders. “We don’t have the power to force anything, but we have the power to be persuasive. We have the power to encourage things,” Singh told reporters during a campaign stop in Welland, Ont. Watch: Singh says he’d try to influence provinces on health-care services

“When we negotiate things like universal pharmacare and dental care ... we can sit down with provinces and talk about when we’re increasing investments, we want to see better health care services.” Meanwhile, when it comes to the provincial jurisdiction of Quebec over its controversial secularism law, Singh has tried to give that a wide berth. Known as Bill 21, the law bans civil servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols and is popular in Quebec. Every time he’s been pressed to say whether that means he’d seek intervener status in a court challenge of this law, so the federal government could make arguments, Singh has said he doesn’t want to “interfere.” Fareed Khan, founder of Canadians United Against Hate told The Canadian Press last week he has been “gobsmacked” at Singh’s lack of conviction to go after the bill. “Of all the people, I would think he would be the one who would be leading the charge to say not only is this wrong but were I to become prime minister I would immediately take action legally,” said Khan, referring to the fact Singh wears a turban and a kirpan as symbols of his Sikh faith. Singh would be personally affected by the law if he tried to work as a teacher, for example, in Quebec.