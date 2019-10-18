Liberal Minority Would Test Singh’s Commitment To Electoral Reform

Christinne Muschi / Reuters New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh gestures during an election campaign rally in Montreal on Oct. 16, 2019.

WHITBY, Ont. — Should the Liberals form a minority government Monday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will have to decide whether he abides by party policy or ditches the New Democrats’ commitment to electoral reform to work with Justin Trudeau.

Last February, New Democrat members voted to recommend that proportional representation — the idea that a party should have the same proportion of seats in the House of Commons as its percentage of support — be a condition of a minority government.

The resolution 5-28-18, was sponsored by 15 riding associations from B.C., Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. It called on an NDP majority government to bring in proportional representation in time for the next election and stated that “the NDP would make proportional representation a condition for any potential alliance, or for support for any minority government.”

Kelowna–Lake Country candidate Justin Kulik told HuffPost Canada that he expects the NDP to ensure electoral reform is a condition of working with the Grits.

“As part of NDP policy, in the event of supporting a minority government, electoral reform must be implemented,” he said. “And if that is not something the Liberals are willing to do, the NDP won’t form an agreement with them.”

