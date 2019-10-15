OTTAWA — Jagmeet Singh says he doesn’t believe Canada’s political environment has wholly embraced the polarizing tactics seen on the level of U.S. elections.

The NDP leader made the comment in Toronto during a campaign stop Tuesday in a federal riding formerly held by Jack Layton. He was asked by a reporter to comment on elements of hate and racism, almost parallel to an “American-style election,” that have flared up during the last five weeks of the campaign.

“I would say we’re pretty far from an American-style election still. I think we’re not there,” Singh said outside a subway station in the city’s east end. “I think we should all be proud of that.”

There are still “a lot” of problems in Canada, he explained, citing systemic racism as an example. Singh said differing opinions need to be expressed in a respectful and safe way. He referenced the need for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to wear a bulletproof vest at a Toronto rally over the weekend as a point of concern.

“While I disagree with Mr. Trudeau’s policies, I absolutely think it’s wrong that he should be faced with any threat to his security. And we should have a climate in Canada where we can have respectful discussions and disagreements.”

Canadians head to the polls in less than a week.

At a Fredericton campaign stop on Tuesday, Trudeau repeatedly railed against “Conservative cuts” and brought up the names of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford to galvanize Liberal support.