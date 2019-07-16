Ryan Remiorz/CP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to the media in Montreal on July 19, 2018.

OTTAWA — The province of Quebec offers the federal New Democrats fertile ground, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday, despite private hand-wringing about his party’s state ahead of the upcoming election campaign. In an interview from Sherbrooke, Que., Singh said he is “not concerned” about the party’s prospects in the province, noting that former leader Jack Layton had similar poll numbers prior to the 2011 election, when the NDP broke through in Quebec. “I think there’s a lot of support out here,” he said. “We get lots of love. We’ve got 14 MPs, so there’s lots of ground for us to work on. We’ve got a lot of great, specific candidates who have done work in their community.” (The party has 15 MPs in Quebec, according to the House of Commons.) Watch: Jagmeet Singh denounces Quebec’s secularism bill

Singh, who was in Montreal on Monday, moved on to Sherbrooke on Tuesday, where the party pledged to build a train line between those two cities as part of a transit investment meant to combat climate change. The leader made the announcement — a plan the NDP vowed will create close to 400 “quality jobs” and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 10,000 tonnes — with incumbent Pierre-Luc Dusseault. He was elected in the party’s historic “orange wave” in Quebec in 2011 and became the youngest MP ever, sworn in just after he turned 20. Singh said Dusseault has become an icon in the city after he was the youngest person elected and then went on to make a name for himself. “I’m going to places where we’ve got strong support and where we can share a message that really resonates,” he said. Singh’s summer tour comes as MPs and party members express quiet concern whether the party can indeed be competitive in the election, given its protracted challenges with fundraising and morale.