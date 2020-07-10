Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh asks a question in the House of Commons in Ottawa, on June 18, 2020.

Ontario police chiefs have decried NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s comment that the recent peaceful arrest of an armed Rideau Hall intruder would’ve ended differently if he had been a person of colour. The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) called Singh’s assertion “a direct attack on all police officers who are ready to give their lives to ensure the health and safety of their fellow citizens,” in a statement Thursday. The organization that represents Ontario’s senior police leaders said Singh should apologize and thank the officers who made the arrest. “Rather than lauding the officers who de-escalated a serious public safety threat based on their extensive training, Mr. Singh has taken the opportunity to undermine public trust in police services and imply that police officers – as individuals and as highly trained and accountable law enforcement professionals – engage in conscious, racist behaviour when responding to incidents such as the one at Rideau Hall.” Halton police Chief Steve Tanner tweeted that Singh chose to make a situation that was resolved safely about racism. “I suppose you openly believe that the accused should have been killed by the RCMP then?” Tanner wrote.

This tweet, from an account described as the "HRPS Chief of Police Site", leaves me concerned for the people of Halton Region.



It lays bare the fragility of someone in a position of power, afraid to confront systemic racism. https://t.co/iFO4D83gs5 — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) July 10, 2020

The backlash comes after Singh was asked by reporters Wednesday to share his reaction to the actions of military reservist Corey Hurren, and following weeks of public scrutiny into the actions of police across Canada — from the violent arrest of a First Nations chief to the police shooting deaths of two Indigenous people during wellness checks and a series of other brutal incidents caught on video. On July 2, Hurren allegedly rammed a truck through Ottawa’s Rideau Hall gates and ran with a firearm in the direction of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s residence there. RCMP officers spoke with him for more than an hour and a half before making the arrest. Hurren faces 22 criminal charges. Singh compared the incident to the death of Ejaz Choudry last month, who was shot and killed by Peel police in his Mississauga apartment. Choudry had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was not taking his medication when his family called the non-emergency helpline. Peel police said officers believed he had access to weapons when they entered his home which led to a shooting.