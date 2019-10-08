Jagmeet Singh may have hit the jackpot of celebrity endorsements.
Appearing on “The Social,” a day after the federal leaders’ debate, the NDP leader was asked about megastar singer and successful businesswoman Rihanna following him on Instagram.
Singh said it was his wife, 27-year-old fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, who first let him know.
“Riri is following you,” he said his wife screamed into the phone.
While Singh thought the whole thing was just “awesome,” his wife deemed it the best day of her life.
“I’m like, ‘Better than the wedding day?’ and she says, ‘Better than our wedding day!’” Singh recounted on the TV show.
“The Social” host Melissa Grelo pointed out that being mutual followers on Instagram meant Singh could message the singer, which is when the politician admitted — he had indeed slid into Rihanna’s DM.
But he wouldn’t budge on what exactly he said to her.
“I can just say that I thanked her and I was honoured for the follow, and then she responded to that.”
It seems like Rihanna is keeping her eye on Canadian politics — the singer also follows Liberal leader Justin Trudeau. She once tweeted to urge the prime minister to increase funding for education programs in the world’s poorest countries.
This isn’t the first time a high-profile celebrity hit Singh’s follow button. Canadian rapper Drake was also spotted on Singh’s followers list, though he reportedly unfollowed him after the federal leaders’ debate.