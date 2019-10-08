Jagmeet Singh may have hit the jackpot of celebrity endorsements. Appearing on “The Social,” a day after the federal leaders’ debate, the NDP leader was asked about megastar singer and successful businesswoman Rihanna following him on Instagram. Singh said it was his wife, 27-year-old fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, who first let him know. “Riri is following you,” he said his wife screamed into the phone.

Say WHAT?! Federal NDP Leader @theJagmeetSingh spilled ALL the tea on his DMs with @Rihanna! ☕️



Catch the full discussion here: https://t.co/l5XYXaGntmpic.twitter.com/JfPz8WzKQg — The Social (@TheSocialCTV) October 8, 2019

While Singh thought the whole thing was just “awesome,” his wife deemed it the best day of her life. “I’m like, ‘Better than the wedding day?’ and she says, ‘Better than our wedding day!’” Singh recounted on the TV show.

“The Social” host Melissa Grelo pointed out that being mutual followers on Instagram meant Singh could message the singer, which is when the politician admitted — he had indeed slid into Rihanna’s DM. But he wouldn’t budge on what exactly he said to her. “I can just say that I thanked her and I was honoured for the follow, and then she responded to that.” It seems like Rihanna is keeping her eye on Canadian politics — the singer also follows Liberal leader Justin Trudeau. She once tweeted to urge the prime minister to increase funding for education programs in the world’s poorest countries.

🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation? — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

.@rihanna we've got your back! Thanks to @mclaudebibeau who made sure girls' education is in our feminist international development policy. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 26, 2017