Sean Kilpatrick/CP NDP leader Jagmeet Singh listens to a question as he holds a press conference following a meeting with his caucus in Ottawa on Oct. 30, 2019.

OTTAWA — New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh took a direct swipe at Andrew Scheer Wednesday, claiming last week’s election results show you can’t be both a social conservative and prime minister. The decision to have an abortion is “between a person and their health care provider and no one else has any business being involved in that,” the NDP leader told reporters. Singh criticized the Conservative leader’s unclear views on same-sex marriage for being out of touch with a majority of Canadians who support LGBTQ rights. “You cannot have Mr. Scheer’s beliefs and be the prime minister of Canada. It’s pretty clear,” Singh said. Watch: Scheer says it’s possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister. Story continues below video.

The NDP leader made the comment following his party’s first post-election caucus meeting. Singh returned to the Hill with a smaller team of 24 MPs, including himself, knocked down from the 39 seats the party had in the last parliament. Singh said he’s content with the campaign, but isn’t pleased by the results. “I’m not going to be satisfied until we form a New Democratic government.” Now that the Liberals lost their majority, the NDP leader said his party has clout with the new minority government. “If Mr. Trudeau wants to deliver something that’s national and that’s progressive, he needs to work with us.” Despite his party’s losses, particularly in Quebec, Singh isn’t facing the same volume of questions about the fate of his leadership compared to Scheer.