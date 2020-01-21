Toronto Police Officer Who Killed Teen On Streetcar Gets Full Parole

Fred Lum via The Canadian Press James Forcillo is seen here in May 2016 after leaving a courthouse in Toronto. The Parole Board of Canada says the 37-year-old has a low-risk of reoffending.

TORONTO — A police officer who fatally shot a distraught teenager on an empty Toronto streetcar in 2013 has won full parole. The only restriction on James Forcillo is that he have no contact with the victim’s relatives. Forcillo, 37, was convicted in 2016 of attempted murder in the shooting of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, and jailed for six and a half years.