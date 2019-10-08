NEWS
10/08/2019 07:00 EDT

James Peebles, Canadian-Born Scientist, Wins Nobel Prize In Physics

The Princeton professor attended the University of Manitoba.

  • The Canadian Press
Claudio Bresciani via REUTERS
From left, James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz appear on a screen during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Oct. 8, 2019.

STOCKHOLM — Canadian-born scientist James Peebles is one of three people who have won the Nobel Prize in Physics this year.

He won the award “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology.”

Peebles is a physics professor at Princeton University in New Jersey.

READ MORE

He was born in St. Boniface, Man., and did his undergraduate studies at the University of Manitoba before moving to Princeton for graduate studies.

He shares the prize with Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz.

Mayor and Queloz won “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.” 

 

Also on HuffPost:

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: news science manitoba Nobel Prize university of manitoba princeton