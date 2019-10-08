Claudio Bresciani via REUTERS From left, James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz appear on a screen during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Oct. 8, 2019.

STOCKHOLM — Canadian-born scientist James Peebles is one of three people who have won the Nobel Prize in Physics this year.

He won the award “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology.”

Peebles is a physics professor at Princeton University in New Jersey.