Reuters Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain has gone into receivership in the U.K.

LONDON (Reuters) — British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain went into administration on Tuesday, threatening around 1,300 jobs in the latest blow for Britain’s high street. Oliver, 43, a well-known figure in Britain and beyond for his popular TV shows and top-selling cookery books, founded his Jamie’s Italian brand of high street restaurants in 2008. “I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade,” he said.

About 1,300 jobs across 25 branches will be put at risk by the administration, a form of protection from creditors. The Jamie Oliver Group said it had appointed KPMG as administrators. Barbecoa, a steakhouse and Jamie Oliver’s Diner are also hit by the administration, which includes the London branch of Fifteen - Oliver’s first restaurant which he founded in 2002, a social enterprise designed to train young unemployed people. Alin Ciocan, 28, was preparing to start his shift at London Victoria’s branch of Jamie’s Italian when he heard that the branch would not be opening and he had lost his job. “I didn’t believe it at first,” he said, adding he was unsure if he would stay in the sector. “I really, really enjoy serving people, but it’s a strange time at the moment, and all the casual dining and high street restaurants are in decline.”