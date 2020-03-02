Justin Tang/CP Conservative MP Jamie Schmale speaks in the House of Commons on Dec. 6, 2018.

OTTAWA — National protests sparked by the opposition of some Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to a pipeline project in B.C. are also sparking debate in Conservative circles about the party’s own relationship to Indigenous communities. Though the main focus is on resolving the current conflict, Conservatives need to start thinking about how they’ll lay groundwork for a relationship when their party next comes to power, said Jamie Schmale, the party’s Crown-Indigenous Relations critic. “For me, and others within the caucus, they do see an opportunity to have a bigger conversation about First Nations and how we can all prosper together,” he said. Watch: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement

Earlier this year, Schmale invited several Indigenous leaders to brief Conservative MPs and senators ahead of the return of the House of Commons for the winter session, as part of a chance to begin a dialogue. He acknowledged tensions between his party and Indigenous groups have simmered for years. Current leader Andrew Scheer was once booed by First Nations chiefs for failing to differentiate himself from his predecessor, Stephen Harper. With the Conservative leadership race underway, Schmale said he is looking for what candidates have to offer on the file. “The next conversation needs to be where do we go from here, how do we provide off ramps to those communities that want to get away from the Indian Act,” he said. “How do we have a financial conversation with these communities that want to go their own way in certain aspects, with the pipelines or contribution agreements.” One candidate, Marilyn Gladu, has already offered up some policy. So far, Gladu is promising that as prime minister, she’d work with Indigenous leaders to set a timeline to resolve outstanding treaty disputes, and measure the implementation of recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report.

She also promises to eliminate Indigenous child poverty by 2035, and all boil water advisories on reserve by 2025. The Liberals have promised to end all long-term advisories by next year, one of many pledges they made to First Nations during the 2015 election campaign. Their commitments followed years of mixed results by the Harper government. Harper apologized on behalf of the Canadian government for the residential school system, and launched the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. But also under his government, frustrations within First Nations communities resulted in the launch of the national protest movement Idle No More, echoes of which continue to be heard in the current national protests. In the Harper government at the time — Peter MacKay. Now running for Conservative leadership, he was justice minister when the government refused to hold an inquiry into murdered and missing aboriginal women, saying dozens of studies had already been completed. MacKay infamously tried to prove the point by tossing reams of paper onto the floor of the House of Commons. Last week at an event in Thunder Bay, Ont., MacKay was greeted by protesters accusing him of anti-Indigenous rhetoric. He had suggested on Twitter that people who dismantled a blockade in Alberta set up in support of the Wet’suwet’en had done more for the economy than Trudeau.

Justin Tang/CP Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay speaks to supporters at a meet and greet event in Ottawa, on Jan. 26, 2020.