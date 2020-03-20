Former Health Minister Joins ‘Front Line’ Fight Against COVID-19

Jane Philpott/Twitter Former federal health minister Jane Philpott poses for a photo with an unidentified companion that was posted on her Twitter page Thursday.

Canada’s former federal health minister, Dr. Jane Philpott, is one of the thousands of health-care professionals who have “returned to the front lines” because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Philpott, a longtime family physician before entering the political arena in 2015, said on Twitter Thursday that she is supporting the “amazing team” at the COVID-19 assessment centre in Markham-Stouffville hospital, where she previously served as chief of family medicine.

Like 100s of other Canadian health professionals, I've returned the front lines, to help the amazing team at the @MSHospital COVID assessment centre. If you think you have symptoms or in close contact with someone who has it, use this self-assessment tool: https://t.co/zpV2FpfmrDpic.twitter.com/EtWaI0aNe0 — Jane Philpott (@janephilpott) March 19, 2020

“Thanks for answering the call of duty. Why am I not surprised!” responded Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, in just one of many messages praising her efforts. Philpott served as the MP for Markham-Stouffville from 2015 to 2019, and as health minister from November 2015 to August 2017. She also served as minister of Indigenous services and, briefly, Treasury Board president before stepping down amid the SNC-Lavalin affair. She ran unsuccessfully as an Independent candidate in the fall federal election. Last month, she was named the dean of Queen’s University’s faculty of health sciences. In a brief interview with CTV News Friday morning, Philpott expressed some concerns about the capacity of health- care workers to test for the virus. “There are more tests now that are being done than the current public health facilities can handle, so I know that various organizations are trying to work at trying to increase that capacity,” she said.