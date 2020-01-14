She’s won countless awards, defined the ’90s with vulnerable pop ballads, and is gearing up for season two of her self-titled sitcom: the tireless performer Jann Arden is clearly a certified juggernaut.

The singer and actor can now celebrate another achievement: she’s set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, which has honoured stars like Shania Twain and Buffy Sainte-Marie. Expect to see this recognition celebrated in a performance by Arden at this year’s Juno Awards.

