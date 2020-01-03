January Babies Likely To Be Rich, Famous, Allergy-Prone

Sorry to break it to everyone born February to December: people born in January are the best, full stop, end of article. Thanks for dropping by!

darkscott via Getty Images JK, keep scrolling.

In all seriousness, January-born Canadians have plenty to be thankful for. We’re the only babies who make headlines for being born first and the oldest in all our classes. Sure, our birthday festivities can suck (holiday spending + freezing weather = budget gifts and low turn-out), but there’s plenty of reasons why it rocks to be born early in the year.

If you’ve been blessed with the presence of a January baby in your life, you’ll be happy to know there are lifelong advantages that come with popping out of the womb before everybody else:

They’re likely to be doctors or bosses

If you’re born early in the year, chances are you’ll have a successful career. A 2012 study shows that January is among the top five months likely for a CEO’s birthday to fall on.

If they’re not owning the boardroom, the January-born can be found in hospitals, too: UK researchers found that it was the most likely birth month for doctors (as well as debt collectors, for some reason).

Slideshow: Fun facts about babies. Story continues below.

Seven Things You Didn't Know About Babies See Gallery

They’re destined for fame

January babies share their birth month with remarkable figures; Martin Luther King Jr., Oprah, and Dolly Parton, to name a few.

Ron Davis via Getty Images Who wouldn't want to share their birth month with country royalty? Nobody, that's who.

There just might be a reason for that. A survey of 100 public figures revealed that Aquarius was the most common sign for celebrities, meaning they were born in late January to early February. Acting classes might be worth investing in.

They have the best horoscope

Canadians born in January are Capricorns or Aquarius signs. There’s a lot of tea about which signs are the worst (Scorpios especially get a bad rap), but you’ll rarely see drama over these two.

2020′s shaping up to be a great year for the pair of Astrological signs. Capricorns are predicted to take on big responsibilities and get wealthier, as long as they relax. Aquarius signs are expected to thrive if they feel secure and open up to people they love. The forecast for both signs looks bright relationship-wise, too.

2020 in Capricorn: You love to have very close friends and there will be an ease to do so, especially new ones. You will dance more than ever before, to a lullaby that you have written carefully. Everything will be a tree and kind to you. Your charm will be immeasurable. — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) January 2, 2020

2020 in Aquarius: Things will be hidden under drapes of golden orange light. You will be so drawn to them and uncover new things. Most importantly time and friends will be there. They will both let you go. But you will be carried back to them by the same strength and happiness. — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) January 2, 2020

January babies have big jock energy

Professional sports might be where your kid’s star rises. Australian researcher Adrian Barnett found that a high percentage of professional athletes are born earlier in the year. He theorizes that it’s probably because January-born are more physically developed than younger kids in their class.

Watch: These baby names ruled the 2010s. Story continues below.

“If you were born in January, you have almost 12 months’ growth ahead of your classmates born late in the year, so whether you were born on December 31st or January 1st could have a huge effect on your life,” Barnett told Science Daily.

There’s one sport in particular that draws January babies: Canadian hockey players who play for the NHL tend to be born in the first three months of the year. Lace up those skates early!

Winter babies throw less tantrums

Kids with summery origins aren’t all sunshine and roses: they’re more likely to have mood swings and throw tantrums than kids born in chillier times. Out of all the seasons, winter babies tend to have the calmest demeanours.

Thomas Lai Yin Tang via Getty Images Who needs a yoga partner when your little one's already de-stressing like a downward dog pro?

Scientists think this might be because the seasons affect neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine.

...But we get ridiculous allergies

For all of our perks, there are some downsides. A Boston study found that kids born in the winter are more likely to have an ER visit related to an allergic reaction. It’s theorized that this might be a deficiency issue: studies that compare summer and winter babies suggest that the latter have less Vitamin D, which contributes to a strong immune system. As far as drawbacks go, we’re not complaining: the universe needed to nerf us or we’d be way too powerful.

“Blizzard babies” can be a hassle

Giving birth is stressful enough, but trying to get to the hospital in a snowstorm? No thank you. Januaries babies have the misfortune of being born during one of the coldest times of the year. The pregnancy leading up to their arrival can be tough on parents too: worries over slipping on ice and medical services being harder to access over the holidays.

We’re in short supply

According to Statistics Canada numbers, fewer Canadians are born in the winter months. Most babies are conceived around Valentine’s Day, but if you want your kid to be destined for greatness try for a spring fling: if everything works like clockwork, conceiving in April will be your best bet for a January kid.