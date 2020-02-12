Coronavirus Cases Climb On Cruise Ship Under Quarantine In Japan

TOKYO — Japan’s health ministry said Wednesday that 39 new cases of a virus have been confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined at a Japanese port.

The update brings the total number of coronavirus cases found on the Diamond Princess to 174.

The ministry also said the virus was confirmed in an official who participated in the initial quarantine checks the night the ship returned to Yokohama Port near Tokyo on Feb. 3. The quarantine official is being treated in a hospital.

The new cases bring Japan’s total to 203 people with the new disease, COVID-19.

On Monday, it was reported that there were at least eight Canadians on board the cruise ship who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.