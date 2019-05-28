At least 18 people, including 16 young children, were stabbed by a man brandishing a knife at a crowded bus stop on the outskirts of Tokyo during Tuesday’s morning rush hour.

Officials said an 11-year-old girl and a man in his 30s had been killed in the attack, and several victims sustained serious injuries. Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, quoting police, said the suspect had died after slashing himself in the neck. His identity and motives remain unknown.