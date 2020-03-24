Jason Franson/CP Alberta Premier Jason Kenney updates media on measures taken to help with COVID-19, in Edmonton on March 20, 2020.

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says there’s “a special place in hell” for hoarders and scammers during the COVID-19 crisis. Kenney says officials are continuing to hear about cases of hoarding food and other vital supplies, along with Internet scams stoking fears about the novel coronavirus to obtain credit card information. “The poorest amongst us are being hurt by people who are unnecessarily hoarding,” Kenney told a news conference Monday. Watch: Trudeau gives blunt warning about social distancing

“To those who are trying to exploit seniors and others during this time of a public health emergency, there must be a special place in hell for people like that. Just stop it. “It is completely un-Canadian. It is un-Albertan. It is unacceptable.” The premier says people are getting calls from fraudsters claiming to be from Alberta Health Services, telling them they have the virus and using it to leverage their personal and credit card information. There are also fake websites tied to information on COVID-19 or getting medical supplies that download computer viruses or gather personal data, he adds. If the Alberta government catches any of these fraudsters or scammers, Kenney says they “will face the full force of the law.” Kenney volunteered earlier Monday at Edmonton’s Hope Mission and he says he learned that demand for free meals is soaring, but the shelter is having trouble filling orders due to grocery chain bottlenecks tied to hoarding.