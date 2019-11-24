Frank Gunn/Canadian Press Referee Andre Proulx explains the coin toss prior to kick-off at the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary on Nov. 24, 2019 as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney looks on.

It’s the biggest night in Canadian football, and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney took full advantage as he donned a sweatshirt proclaiming his love for oil and gas during the Grey Cup on Sunday. Many fans were not impressed with the premier’s wardrobe choice adding a political tinge to the Canadian Football League’s championship game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Calgary.

Would the CFL command centre rule the sweatshirt a “virtue signal”? #GreyCuppic.twitter.com/wGrZgPv97r — Bob Mackin (@bobmackin) November 24, 2019

Kenney has been outspoken against environmental and special interest groups, claiming that they distort the truth about the energy industry, on which Alberta relies. Meanwhile, the province continues with its legal challenge of the federal government’s price on carbon. Most people know Kenney’s politics, but football fans really didn’t want to hear about it during the game.

Politicizing the Grey Cup? Really, Jason Kenney?



There are plenty of opportunities to get the ''I ❤ 🇨🇦 oil & gas'' message. The Grey Cup coin toss did not have to be one.#ThatsAshame — Mike Ross (@RossyOnTheMic) November 24, 2019

How classless of @jkenney to politicize the Grey Cup by wearing the hoodie he did. I like 🇨🇦 oil and gas too but there is a time and a place. That was not the time or the place. #brutal — Shawn Williams (@ShawnPuggerWill) November 24, 2019

Others pointed out that Kenney’s sweatshirt serves as a reminder of his government’s cuts to the public service.

Anyone else peev’d that @jkenney wore a “I ❤️ AB oil and gas” hoodie to the Grey Cup? His love for that just cost lots of public service people their jobs.... soo... — Megan Humphrey (@meganhumphrey) November 24, 2019

Kenney didn’t exactly get the response he wanted from the crowd at McMahon Stadium either. His introduction was followed by a round of “boos.”

Kenney wore the sweatshirt at the traditional coin toss that determined which team got first possession. He had been pictured wearing it earlier on Sunday during a pre-game meeting with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, who opted to wear a football-related Winnipeg jersey.