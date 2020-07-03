OYEN, Alta. — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he believes United States presidential hopeful Joe Biden can be swayed to supporting the Keystone XL pipeline.

The presumptive Democratic nominee has vowed to rip up President Donald Trump’s approval of the Alberta-to-Texas crude oil conduit if his party wins back the White House this fall.

Kenney says his government would be reaching out to Democrats who support the project, as well as unions with members who would be put to work building it.

The premier says he believes those allies would impress upon Biden’s campaign the importance of the project to North American energy independence and national security.

He adds the federal government should remind Biden’s team that cancelling the $8 billion pipeline expansion would mean a “terrible blow” to the Canada-U.S. trading relationship.