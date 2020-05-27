I’ve written to the PM requesting that the Govt of Canada put in place similar measures to those from the US govt to facilitate @NHL playoffs.



On May 22, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a special exemption to enable certain professional athletes and staff to enter the country. In the letter, Kenney asked Trudeau to adopt a similar policy. “The Government of Alberta believes there are effective strategies in place to mitigate any risk for our province if such an exemption were granted,” he wrote. This isn’t the first push for Edmonton to host NHL games since the pandemic began. As soon as the concept of “hub cities” was announced, Edmonton was targeted as an NHL city with relatively low case rates compared to other locales across Canada and the U.S. While the initial wave of COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues, that’s largely been due to outbreaks in Calgary and southern Alberta. In terms of test-positive cases, Edmonton has reported only eight new cases in the month of May.

Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at the Rideau Club in Ottawa on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

In an interview Wednesday with Edmonton Oilers talk radio show ”Oilers Now,” Kenney expanded on his push to open up the border for athletes and NHL staff. He argued it will provide a short-term boost to the city’s economy, and a long-term branding opportunity. “It would advertise how successful Alberta’s been in combating COVID, and it would be incalculable free advertising and branding,” he said. “So I just think it’s good both as a short-term shot-in-the-arm for the Edmonton economy and a long-term strategic branding opportunity for the province.” Kenney told host Bob Stauffer that he’s had conversations with both Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“She’s agreed to push this file forward in Ottawa,” he said. Kenney said Edmonton is uniquely positioned because of infrastructure allowing for a “quarantine zone,” connecting a hotel, casino and Rogers Place, which has two NHL-sized ice surfaces. Alberta chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw has also sent a letter to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman touting Edmonton’s preparedness to host the revived playoffs. “As Alberta welcomes NHL players and staff, I am confident in the capabilities of our public health system and health care capacity to address any rising need,” Hinshaw wrote.

But it’s important to remember that the two cities chosen are not set suddenly to become booming hockey towns. Physical distancing restrictions and quarantine measures will still be in place, meaning sports bars would not be packed to the brim with fans and the games will likely be played in empty arenas. Even if you do get it, Edmonton, don’t expect to crowd into a packed pub on Whyte Avenue or start hugging strangers when your team scores. Kenney will have some interprovincial competition though. He said during weekly calls with other premiers and Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has brought up Toronto’s possibility of hosting not only NHL games, but also possibly MLB games or other sports

