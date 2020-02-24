EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government is taking action to boost investor confidence following a decision by Teck Resources Ltd. to shelve a massive mine project in the province. The United Conservative premier says he has talked with other major companies who are cancelling and freezing investments because of economic uncertainty in Canada. Kenney says legislation will be introduced in Alberta this week calling for an increase in penalties for people who interfere with infrastructure such as rail lines.

Jason Franson/THE CANADIAN PRESS Alberta Premier Jason Kenney comments on the Teck mine decision in Edmonton on Feb. 24, 2020.

Citing political discourse over climate change, Vancouver-based Teck Resources withdrew its application Sunday for the Frontier project in northern Alberta, just days ahead of an expected federal government decision. Kenney said he was on the phone with investors who have “cancelled, frozen and suspended major projected investments in our economy because of the massive uncertainty created by the appearance of anarchy in parts of this country.” The company’s CEO says a broader national discussion on energy development and Indigenous reconciliation also factored in the decision. Kenney has blamed Ottawa, saying dithering by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government on approving the project, coupled with recent rail blockades by protesters of a natural gas project in B.C., have made investors think twice about Canada.

