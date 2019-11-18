EDMONTON — Alberta’s United Conservative government is firing the province’s election commissioner, but says it’s not because he is investigating the party and has fined it more than $200,000. Finance Minister Travis Toews says the decision to end Lorne Gibson’s contract is strictly about saving money. “This restructuring is about finding efficiencies and ensuring that we have the most defensible process and structure going forward,” Toews said Monday. “This structural change will not affect ongoing investigations. We believe that it’s critical to protect the integrity of democracy in this province.” Toews replied “absolutely not” when asked if Gibson’s investigation into the UCP and the party’s 2017 leadership campaign played any role in the decision to fire him. Gibson’s firing as election watchdog is contained in an omnibus bill introduced in the house Monday that is aimed at reducing spending and duplication across government.

Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney address supporters Calgary on Apr. 16, 2019.

If the bill passes, Gibson’s contract — which currently runs to 2023 — will be terminated soon as soon as it is proclaimed into law. His job and five staff position are then to be transferred to current chief electoral officer Glen Resler at an expected saving of $1 million over five years. Resler would be responsible for hiring a new election commissioner. Toews said it would be the decision of that office whether to proceed with existing investigations, which would include the ongoing one into the United Conservatives. “The chief electoral officer will have full ability to rehire the existing commissioner (if he so chooses),” Toews said. “We will have absolutely no input into that.”

This structural change will not affect ongoing investigations. We believe that it’s critical to protect the integrity of democracy in this province. Travis Toews, finance minister