EDMONTON — The Alberta government says a special out-of-province prosecutor will assist in a criminal fraud investigation into the United Conservative Party leadership race won by Jason Kenney before he became premier. Eric Tolppanen, head of the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, says an agreement is in place to get help from an Ontario prosecutor. The prosecutor’s name has not been released. The Crown first announced in May that it was seeking an out-of-province lawyer and Tolppanen, in a statement Wednesday, said someone was put in place immediately afterward.



"This independent extra-provincial prosecutor will be responsible for providing advice to the police at their request. Prosecutors do not oversee investigations," he said. The Opposition NDP had in recent days been demanding that Kenney's government confirm whether someone had been hired. Tolppanen stressed that the decision was made independent of elected officials. "For the sake of clarity, this was an independent decision of the (Crown Prosecution Service)," said Tolppanen. "As with other prosecutorial decisions in general, the decision was made independently and without the direction, nor seeking of direction, from elected officials."