ladies, ladies...



we rip men and society to shreds for body shaming women.. so why tf do thirsty middle-aged women think this is even remotely ok????



also, jason momoa is a beautiful mad no matter the season, leave him be 🖤 pic.twitter.com/TMR9dOJrkP — sian (@siantaylr) July 10, 2019

So #JasonMomoa is getting body shamed for his “dad bod”! I couldn’t make it up if I tried. ***shakes head*** pic.twitter.com/GnYz3XoqlN — TheresaRockFace (@TheresaRockFace) July 10, 2019

If this all seems surprising, it may be because men are not often outwardly objectified for their bodies. But online dating apps, which have begun asking users for their body types, are helping men get a taste of what it is like to be judged for their bodies. Are you “Athletic”? Are you “Average”? “Dating apps cannot see beyond the superficial, so unless you want to explain your thyroid in your bio, you must select an option and hope for the best,” Justin Myers wrote in a GQ essay called “We’re Calling Bullshit on the Dad Bod.”

Also if any of you are body shaming Jason Momoa I strongly suggest a visit to your local optician! pic.twitter.com/mnSCITEFze — Miss V (@EquestrianMiss) July 11, 2019

How. 👏🏾 Do.👏🏾 You.👏🏾 Body.👏🏾 Shame.👏🏾 This?!?! Jason Momoa could gain 200 more pounds and still get it. Y'all are wack. Let him live his beach bum life to the fullest. pic.twitter.com/U7mheXIE5h — Whit (@whitneyisabunny) July 11, 2019

An increasing number of women are genuinely attracted to the “dad bod.” The bulkier physique is a result of lowered testosterone, which in turn strengthens immune systems and makes for healthier dads. It also may seem counterintuitive that women who have been fighting against the systemic oppression of their bodies are jumping to ogle or admire male bodies. Some women say the difference is in the fact that men still hold the balance of power in most situations.

How about we don't body shame Jason Momoa or anybody for that matter no matter their gender be kind and respectful please because looks are superficial and have no meaning pic.twitter.com/oHit59Whv5 — Geeky Gals (@GeekyGalsPod) July 10, 2019

In an article about objectifying men’s bodies Kat Stoeffel from The Cut wrote, “‘Not being objectified’ is just one of the many advantages of being male. When we selectively revoke this freedom from body scrutiny, we don’t do anything to diminish the meaningful economic and reproductive advantages men enjoy.” In other words, men don’t suffer any negative consequences from being “objectified.” Stoeffel argues that this role reversal isn’t about being unsympathetic or taking revenge on men, it’s simply about women forgetting about what men think and expressing their own desires. Women should be able to express their lust, even if it is counter-cultural. But still, referring to a “dad bod” is a comment on someone’s weight. And shaming Momoa’s body is leaving others more self-conscious about their own.

This dude is getting body shamed for being fat....JASON MOMOA?!!! If I paid for surgery I still wouldn’t look as good as him like this. Grow up you weirdos pic.twitter.com/kRiqqs8n1s — simon lipkin (@simonlipkin) July 12, 2019

So wait. People called Aquaman, fat?



As a guy who has been called fat a handful of times every year since like 3rd grade, I wish I had Jason Momoa’s body for like a day. #StopBeingTrashToOtherspic.twitter.com/op2k2BdPzP — 🅽🅰🆃🅸🅾🅽 🅳🅰🅽 🍥 (@TheNationDan) July 11, 2019

Can we just let Momoa be on his beach vacation already? Also on HuffPost: