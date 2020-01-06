Jason Momoa, Zoë Kravitz Have A Golden Globe Family Reunion

Or: a family reunion. Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz took the stage together to present the Best Actress award in two categories on Sunday night. But the pair, in case you didn’t know, aren’t just presenters — they’re family.

Kravitz’s father is rocker Lenny Kravitz and her mother is actress Lisa Bonet, who married Momoa in 2017.

And Zoë Kravitz seems to get along smashingly with her stepdad. Not only does she commonly refer to Momoa as “papa bear,” but they also have matching tattoos across their forearms: the phrase “être toujours ivre,” which is French for “always be drunk” and comes from the poetry of Charles Baudelaire.

Plus, they’re both part of the DC Comics universe now. Momoa is Aquaman — fitting, considering his continued fight against single-use plastic water bottles — and Kravitz will be making her debut as Catwoman in “The Batman,” which is hitting theatres in 2021.

Basically, they’re the famous family that everyone loves to love. Hence the appeal of Kravitz’s recent Instagram photos.

But the big family reunion didn’t even begin on stage with the award presentation. It started when Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who have been together since 2005, arrived on the red carpet to the sound of a thousand shuttering cameras.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images Lisa Bonet, 51, and Jason Momoa, 40, arrive at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Partway through the night, the cameras found Momoa had made an outfit change. His hair was swept up into a bun. He was missing his coat. He was wearing a tank top.

Jason Momoa gave his jacket to his wife, Lisa Bonet, like the classy mother fucker he is. #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/ZrtA67WUfC — Sarah Staley (@notacatladyyet) January 6, 2020

The internet was fawning. It turned out he’d removed the jacket for a good reason: Bonet was cold, and Momoa, ever the gentleman, was concerned. So he did what anyone who loves movies and/or romance would do in such a situation: he gave his wife his coat to wear.

Not bad for Aquaman’s first-ever Golden Globes.

Lester Cohen via Getty Images The Momoa-Bonet-Kravitz blended family attended the Golden Globe Awards post-party together.