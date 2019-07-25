When you think of Jason Priestley in his “90210” heyday, you probably think of high-waisted jeans, T-shirts with the sleeves rolled up, and round sunglasses. Plus, that implausibly tall, indomitably smooth hair, of course.

We know the ’90s are having a comeback: this summer Priestley is reuniting with the original “90210” cast, including Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering, for a reboot of the mega-popular series.

But just how far is he willing to go in throwing back to two and a half decades ago?

Because Priestley was in Toronto to donate to the Moores Suit Drive, which provides clothing to people in need to wear to job interviews, we decided to ask him about some of his specific ’90s fashion choices.

