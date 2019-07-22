George Rose/Getty Images This photo taken in 2009 shows the Athabasca River on a summer morning in Jasper National Park.

JASPER, Alta. — One person has died and another was taken to hospital after a small plane crashed into a river in western Alberta.

RCMP Const. Shelley Nasheim says the aircraft was attempting to take off from an airstrip near Jasper on Sunday afternoon when it crashed into a nearby river.

Nasheim says it appears there were only two people on board.

Alberta Health Services spokeswoman Amy Crofts confirms one of the plane’s occupants was pronounced dead, while the second was transported to hospital in critical condition.