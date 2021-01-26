Mystery Guest Books Entire Jasper Park Lodge For 9 Weeks

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts The entire Jasper Park Lodge has been booked out by an unknown guest for nine weeks.

JASPER, Alta. — The Jasper Park Lodge has been booked out from the end of February until the end of April, but hotel management isn’t disclosing who will be staying at the well-known Rocky Mountain retreat during the nine-week block.

All 446 rooms at the sprawling Alberta hotel are unavailable to book online between Feb. 23 and April 29.

A hotel spokesperson says there is a private booking, but could not comment further for privacy reasons.

Guests who previously made bookings for that time have had their reservations cancelled, fuelling speculation online that the hotel could be soon be a filming site.