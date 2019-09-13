Why did the jaywalker cross the road? To get hit with some karma on the other side.

A new compilation clip posted on a YouTube channel dedicated to driver fails shows a number of hazards on the highways. But one moment getting attention on digg focuses not so much on a dreadful driver as a poor pedestrian. In this case, it’s a jaywalker who appears to glare at a stopped motorist as he crosses the road.

He made it to the other side safely, but encountered a problem on the sidewalk in this GIF-worthy moment: