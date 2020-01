Adrian Wyld/CP Former Quebec premier Jean Charest stands as he is recognized by the Speaker of the House of Commons following Question Period on April 1, 2019.

MONTREAL — Former Quebec premier Jean Charest has decided not to seek the federal Conservative leadership.

In an interview with Radio-Canada today, he says the odds are stacked against someone from outside the party like he is.

Charest had been testing the waters for a leadership attempt since current Conservative leader Andrew Scheer announced his intention to resign.

