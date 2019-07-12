OTTAWA — The federal government has named former Quebec premier Jean Charest as a special envoy to help Canada secure a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council.

A Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman said Friday that Charest had already visited the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait in his new role.

Angela Savard said the former premier met with “high-level representatives” in those countries, “in order to discuss and to make progress on Canada’s priorities.”