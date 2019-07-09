POLITICS
Jean Chretien Hospitalized In Hong Kong As A Precaution, Conference Organizers Say

The former prime minister was feeling poorly ahead of the U.S.-China Trade and Economic Relations Forum.

Former prime minister Jean Chretien participates in an interview in Ottawa on Oct. 5, 2018.

OTTAWA — Organizers of a trade conference in Hong Kong say former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien has been taken to hospital there.

Tung Chee-hwa, a former leader of the semi-independent Chinese territory, told attendees at the U.S.-China Trade and Economic Relations Forum that Chretien arrived for the conference feeling poorly and was hospitalized as a precaution.

In a transcript of Tung’s opening remarks posted to the conference website, Tung says “we think it is going to be all right.”

He says the two were supposed to have breakfast Tuesday morning.

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003.

Expanding trade with China was a theme in Chretien’s time in office and he’s continued working on business links between China and North America since he went back to private life.

