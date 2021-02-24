Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos Taking Medical Leave

Adrian Wyld/CP Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on Oct. 23, 2020. Duclos' duties will be taken over by Joyce Murray, the minister of digital government, during his time off.

He went to hospital on Sunday and was told he had a pulmonary embolism.

Duclos says in a statement that he felt persistent chest pain over the past several days.

OTTAWA — Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos is stepping aside due to illness.

He says he is home again and feeling well, but his doctor recommended he rest for a few days.

Joyce Murray, the minister of digital government, will assume his duties for now.

Duclos has been the Liberal MP for a Quebec City riding since 2015, and was the minister for social development in the Trudeau government’s first mandate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.