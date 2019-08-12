Despite the apparent suicide of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, there are “thousands and thousands” of other documents linked to his sex trafficking case and “so many threads of information” that could implicate co-conspirators, a Miami Herald investigative reporter said Sunday on MSNBC. Journalist Julie K. Brown said she’s hopeful victims will get justice as cases are pursued against possible co-conspirators. Brown has been credited with helping to instigate a new investigation of Epstein in the wake of his shockingly light 13-month sentence in Florida in 2008 after he pleaded guilty to felony solicitation of prostitution involving a minor. Epstein was allowed to continue commuting to work while he served his time. He was charged last month in Manhattan with sex trafficking underage girls.

Jason Szenes/EPA/AP via CP U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein on July 8, 2019.

“I sense that U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in New York is pretty resolute in his effort to find justice for these victims, and certainly with all the documents that were released the other day, there’s a lot of angles for him to pursue,” said Brown. “There is so much information in those documents, and we have thousands and thousands of more documents that are probably going to be released,” she told MSNBC news host Morgan Radford.

“There are so many threads of information and evidence and testimony and witnesses that are contained in those documents that he has a lot to work with there,” Brown said. The journalist admitted it was shocking Epstein managed to kill himself Saturday inside a federal U.S. prison. “You would think that they would have been checking on him a little more closely,” she said. But Brown also noted that Epstein has a history of manipulating the criminal justice system.

ICYMI: Buried in the trove of documents are the names of influential people including former Sen. Majority Leader George Mitchell, who in 2008 -- the same year Epstein received his sweetheart deal -- was one of Time magazine's most powerful people. https://t.co/pZWZWos7e1 — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) August 10, 2019

Epstein’s apparent suicide has triggered many questions and suspicions. He was inexplicably not on suicide watch at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, despite his apparent suicide attempt there less than three weeks earlier. The New York City medical examiner performed an autopsy on Epstein’s body on Sunday, but their results are pending further information, according to CNN. Epstein’s representatives were also allowed to have their own pathologist observe the autopsy, Daily Beast reported. U.S. President Donald Trump, a one-time friend of Epstein’s who used to party with him, has already promoted a conspiracy theory baselessly linking Epstein’s death to Bill and Hillary Clinton — even though it occurred in a federal U.S. facility, which is ultimately the responsibility of Trump’s own U.S. Attorney General William Barr. The FBI, the U.S. Justice Department’s inspector general and the New York City medical examiner have all launched investigations into Epstein’s death. Check out Brown’s comments in the video up top. Her remarks about documents and lines of evidence still to pursue begin at the 4:15 mark.

The story behind a Palm Beach sex offender’s remarkable deal https://t.co/wISTGG33fJ — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 31, 2019