Jemele Hill Confirms ESPN Exit

Heidi Gutman / Getty Images Jemele Hill on ABC’s “The View” on Feb. 21. After 12 years at ESPN, she announced that she is leaving the network on Sept. 14.

Sports journalist and commenter Jemele Hill announced Friday that she would be leaving ESPN at the end of the day after 12 years at the network.

“Over the last several weeks, there have been a lot of rumors about my job status,” she said in a Twitter post confirming her decision.

Calling her time working at ESPN a “wonderful journey” during which she “became the best version” of herself, Hill wrote that “the time has come for me to begin a new chapter in my life.”

Her announcement comes nearly one year after her controversial two-week suspension from the network where she was, at the time, co-hosting “SportsCenter” at 6 p.m. ― briefly rebranded as “SC6.”