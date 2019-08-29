Twitter's Favourite Gynecologist Blocked From Promoting Book About Vaginas

Dr. Jennifer Gunter isn’t just any gynecologist. She’s “Twitter’s resident gynecologist.” She’s one of the fiercest women’s health advocates out there, and has made it her primary mission to clean up that pseudo-medical corner of the internet that tells you it’s good to cleanse your colon with a coffee enema, or that it’s “empowering” to stick a rose quartz egg in your vagina. Nonetheless, Twitter allegedly didn’t allow the Canadian doctor to promote her new book, “The Vagina Bible,” because it has the word “vagina” in the title.

Just so you know my publisher is not allowed to use the word "vagina" to promote my book on @twitter. The image can have it, but they are not allowed to use "vagina" in the text.



Dear @jack,

Vagina is an anatomical term and not a "dirty" word.

Jen https://t.co/3bf6edZNQ8 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) August 27, 2019

Earlier this week, Gunter’s book publisher said it tried to run paid advertising for her new book about medical misinformation, only to be blocked by Twitter’s policy against “the use of profanity and adult products” in its promoted content. “We aren’t allowed to say the name of this book in the ad,” Gunter’s publisher tweeted, attaching a photograph of the book, “but trust us, you want it!” Gunter quote tweeted the message, directing it at Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s CEO: “Vagina is an anatomical term and not a ‘dirty’ word,” she wrote. Twitter’s policy for paid ads prohibits things like “adult sexual content” and “inappropriate content” from being promoted. But nowhere does it state that the anatomically correct term for a perfectly normal body part is classified as either.

Our societal inability to say vagina like we say elbow is one reason I insisted on VAGINA in the title.

When we're not allowed to say a word the implication is it's dirty or shameful. Not being able to buy an ad because of the word vagina for a book about vaginas is ridiculous. — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) August 27, 2019

“Our societal inability to say vagina like we say elbow is one reason I insisted on VAGINA in the title,” Gunter wrote on Twitter, in a thread. “When we’re not allowed to say a word the implication is it’s dirty or shameful. Not being able to buy an ad because of the word vagina for a book about vaginas is ridiculous.” Ridiculous, yes, and also ironic. The point of Gunter’s book is to combat the dangerous brand of wellness misinformation that thrives on sites like Twitter. “We did not take action on Promoted Tweets from this account because of references to sexual organs as those are permitted within our rules,” a Twitter spokesman told The Independent in response to Gunter’s thread. “The rejection of some of the promoted content from the account was due to a combination of human error and violations, including the use of profanity and adult products. We have reinstated the tweets we took down and have informed the account owner of the reasons why we blocked the content that violated our ad policies.” Hundreds of people on Twitter, many of them women, were quick to point out a number of problems with Twitter’s ban on the word vagina. Some asked whether the same censorship would be applied if the book were instead called “The Penis Bible.”

I suppose if you'd written a book about penises they'd be it's a body part, not ok with it? The PEN IS mightier than the sword & all? Not allowing an ad using the word vagina seems misogynistic to me. Would they prefer va-jay-jay? It's a body part, not an expletive. — Sherrie Hammond (@SherrieHammon16) August 27, 2019

What year is it? Question though, if the title had "Penis" in it, would the same restrictions be applied?



Also, wtfffffffffffffffffff — Steely Jan (@Woman_on_Pause) August 27, 2019

Others noted how the problem lends itself to widespread ignorance and mystification about the vagina, and the importance of using the right words when referring to the body.

This is also the reason why a lot of people (both men and women) cannot correctly identify vulva vs vagina. — Dami (@dr_girl_ey) August 27, 2019

I'd even go so far as to say ALL the younger generations don't even know WHAT a vulva is, they definitely cannot identify what it is or the difference between vagina/vulva, but even more disturbing, probably don't even know they have one or that vulvas exist!🤦🏼‍♀️ — House Stark (@PrincessRump) August 27, 2019

This is why I insisted my kids call all their body parts by proper names. It led to a lot of vagina/penis talk at family gatherings, daycare and on public transit when they were toddlers as they tested out the new vocabulary, but I like to think they were doing a public service. — dawna dingwall (@d2thepowerof2) August 27, 2019

I know doctors and nurses who are afraid to use the word. "Birth Canal" is often used. — Wild Bill Kelso (@WildBillKelso3) August 27, 2019

Others just tweeted “vagina” a bunch of times, or other forms of innocent protest.

VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA VAGINA — la chascona (@ahayesbelmont) August 27, 2019

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Last year, Gwyneth Paltrow paid a $145K settlement in court, over misleading claims that Goop's jade egg balances hormones and regulates menstrual cycles, amongst other things.