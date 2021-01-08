Eric McCandless via Getty Images Alex Trebek is seen hosting Jeopardy's "Greatest of All Time" tournament.

Get the waterworks ready.

Ahead of longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s final episode on Friday, the show shared a touching tribute to the Canadian icon on social media set to Peter Allen’s “Once Before I Go.”

Trebek died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80 after a battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He recorded his final episode on Oct. 29, just a week before his death.

Ahead of that final episode Friday night, the montage reflects on some of Trebek’s most memorable moments on the show, from his iconic moustache to famous “so long” send-off.

This week has been full of tributes to the long-time gameshow host. On Monday’s episode, fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds made a cameo, and afterwards spoke about the “honour” of working with Trebek. In a never-before-seen video released by the CBC this week, Trebek spoke about his pride in being Canadian.

Friday night’s episode is set to be a tear-jerker for sure.

The final image says it best: “Forever in our hearts, always our inspiration.”