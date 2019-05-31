Jeremy Lin Proud To Be One Of The 1st Asian-Americans In NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors are killing it, reppin’ its city well and proper as they advance to Game 2 in the NBA Finals after defeating the Golden State Warriors Thursday night.

While it’s a proud and historic moment for all of us ― it’s the first time any Canadian team has made it this far ― it’s extra special for Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American of Taiwanese descent to make it to the NBA Finals.

Lin, who is the son of Taiwanese parents, shared what the moment means to him in an Instagram post before Thursday’s game.

“APAHM (Asian Pacific American Heritage Month) is coming to an end soon! Been an HONOR reppin all the Asian Americans,” Lin wrote.

“Foreal I’m veryyy proud to be the first Asian American in the NBA Finals. We need everyone’s support for Game 1 tmrw!!”