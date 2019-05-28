Gary Dineen via Getty Images Jeremy Lin handles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2019.

Yikes.

Toronto Raptors point guard Jeremy Lin revealed on Wednesday that a security guard actually stopped him from boarding his own team’s bus after the second game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The dude in the Milwaukee arena just screams at me and is like, ‘Where do you think you’re going?’” before demanding to see Lin’s game pass, the NBA player recounted in an interview with Bill Michaels Sports Talk Network.