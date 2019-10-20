Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Jerry O'Connell at an animal rescue benefit on Thursday.

In many ways, parenting is about passing on values and teaching kids about things that are meaningful to you.

Actor Jerry O’Connell is a stellar example of this acutely aware of this, according to a video he posted to Twitter this week.

Watch as he loudly and proudly sings along to Prince’s 1984 classic “When Doves Cry” — as his kids complain and ask to turn it down, a request he does not fulfill.