Sunshine, skateboarding and good company. Who could ask for more?

Viral skateboarding icon Nathan Apodaca continues to be one of the only bright spots in 2020, with his latest videos featuring everything we love from him, plus the welcome inclusion of Toronto singer Jessie Reyez.

In the style of his TikTok “Dreams” challenge, Apodaca recently shared three videos on Wednesday and Thursday that featured the Juno award-winning musician and her song “Roof.”

In the first, the duo can be seen making the most out of a sunny day: Cruising on pavement, lip-syncing to Reyez’s bombastic bop, and fist-bumping when the beat drops.

Like the rest of us, Reyez is definitely a fan of Apodaca; the Canadian-Colombian musician tweeted high praise of their meeting, calling him “as dope in-person as you’d think he is.”

The 37-year-old online sensation felt similarly about Reyez, as he also shared video of them grooving to her song with a nickname for their two-person dance crew: “Brought to you by the Latino Conservatory of Music.”

The good vibes didn’t end there, as his latest TikTok post shows them grooving in a skate rink to “Roof” ... before Reyez trips on her longboard and catches herself spectacularly, to Apodaca’s delight.

Hopefully this won’t be the last time we see the sunny pair together; Reyez’s other tunes (like “Figures” or her anti-colonialism anthem “Intruders”) are also worthy of the TikTok treatment.

Until then, we can bask in the chill vibes they’ve given us already.