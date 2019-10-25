Jim Carr, Liberal Cabinet Minister, Diagnosed With Cancer

Tijana Martin/CP International Trade Minister Jim Carr speaks to the media following his address to the Canada-India Business Council to highlight Canada's trade diversification strategy in Toronto on June 26, 2019.

OTTAWA — Liberal cabinet minister Jim Carr says he’s been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

The Winnipeg South Centre MP was re-elected Monday. In a statement, Carr, 68, explained he went to the hospital that evening after experiencing “flu-like symptoms” for weeks and underwent tests the next day. He shared the cancer diagnosis news Friday, saying he has started chemotherapy and dialysis treatment.

“This has also affected my kidney function,” he said, and thanked staff at the Winnipeg hospital where he’s receiving treatment.

Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that originates in plasma cells, a type of white blood cell, according to the Canadian Cancer Society. It’s typically found in the bone marrow, and buildup can disrupt how other blood cells function in the same area.

It affects more men than women, and the risk increases with age.

“I am feeling well, my spirits are high,” read the statement from the international trade and diversification minister. “I spoke to the prime minister and reiterated my commitment to continue serving my constituents and all Canadians.”

This is a developing story. More to come.