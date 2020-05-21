Jim Karahalios/Facebook Conservative leadership hopeful Jim Karahalios is shown in a photo from his Facebook page.

OTTAWA — An Ontario court has put another curve into the long and winding road of the Conservative leadership race, potentially adding a fifth candidate to the ballot with three months left in the contest. In a ruling released early Wednesday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Perell said longtime conservative activist Jim Karahalios can be a candidate, if he can meet certain criteria in the next 14 days. Karahalios was disqualified in March, just before the deadline for candidates to register, a deadline that also came as the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip on Canada, forcing numerous revisions to the race. He was booted after appealing a set of conditions placed on his remaining a contestant, which followed his campaign’s controversial accusations about Erin O’Toole’s campaign chair. Watch: Here’s who is still in the running for Tory leader

Walied Soliman, a prominent Toronto lawyer, worked years ago on the legalities of financing arrangements that satisfy Islamic restrictions on charging interest. Those restrictions are grounded in Islamic law, known as Shariah. Karahalios used Soliman’s past work, linked it with other more controversial interpretations of Islamic law, and issued a letter to supporters suggesting Soliman was promoting the use of Shariah law in Canada. When he was criticized for that, his campaign put out a poster showing him being chased by a multiracial group wielding torches and bats. The two instances were the subject of a complaint by the O’Toole campaign, which alleged Karahalios’s campaign materials were racist and Islamophobic, hurt the party and violated the rules of the race. Perell’s ruling shed light on what happened next, laying out a detailed timeline of deliberations and rulings that followed in two stages. First, a decision from the Conservatives’ chief returning officer, Derek Vanstone, who said that despite the party’s commitment to free speech, Karahalios crossed a line. Vanstone stopped short of kicking Karahalios out of the race, instead setting out a series of conditions, including a $50,000 penalty and an increased compliance deposit of $150,000 to the party instead of the $100,000 required for other candidates.